EdC wil be replacing equipment and dismantling network lines to make way for road widening work in some areas in Sangkats / Khans

at the following times:

Thursday, July 08, 2021:

(A) – Between 08:00 and 13:00 at:

1-Khan Po Sen Chey: Some areas located in Sangkat Choam Chao III, Sangkat Trapeang Krasang



(B) – Between 08:00 and 16:00 at:

1-Khan Meanchey: area No. 6322 located in Sangkat Stung Meanchey II



2-Khan Russey Keo: Some areas located in Sangkat Toul Sangke I, Sangkat Toul Sangke II, Sangkat Russey Keo

3-Khan Dangkor: Some areas located in Sangkat Dangkor, Sangkat Cheung Ek



4-Takhmao City, Kandal Province: Some areas located in Sangkat Takhmao, Sangkat Kampong Samnang



Friday, July 09, 2021:

(A) – Between 08:00 and 13:00 at:

1-Khan Russey Keo: Some areas located in Sangkat Toul Sangke I, Sangkat Toul Sangke II, Sangkat Russey Keo



(B) – Between 08:00 and 16:00 at:

1-Khan Daun Penh: area No. PT 338 located in Sangkat Wat Phnom

2- Khan Sen Sok: Some areas located in Sangkat Kraing Thnong, Sangkat Kork Khleang



3-Khan Por Sen Chey: Some areas located in Sangkat Choam Chao III, Sangkat Samrong Krom

4-Khan Chbar Ampov: Some areas located in Sangkat Veal Sbov, Sangkat Prek Eang



5- Takhmao City, Kandal Province: Some areas located in Sangkat Takhmao, Sangkat Kampong Samnang



Saturday, July 10, 2021:

(A) – Between 08:00 and 13:00 at:

1-Khan Russey Keo: Some areas located in Sangkat Toul Sangke I, Sangkat Toul Sangke II, Sangkat Russey Keo



(B) – Between 08:00 and 16:00 at:

1-Khan Meanchey: Some areas located in Sangkat Stung Meanchey II, Sangkat Boeung Tumpun I

2-Khan Dangkor: Some areas located in Sangkat Dangkor, Sangkat Prey Sar, Sangkat Pong Teuk, Sangkat Cheung Ek

3-Khan Por Sen Chey: Some areas located in Sangkat Choam Chao I, Sangkat Chom Chao II

4-Khan Kambol: area 5901 located in Sangkat Kantouk

Sunday, July 11, 2021 between 08:00 and 16:00 at:

1-Khan Sen Sok: Some areas located in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmey, Sangkat Kork Khleang, Sangkat Kraing Thnong

2- Khan Chbar Ampov: Some areas located in Sangkat Veal Sbov, Sangkat Prek Eang



3-Takhmao City, Kandal Province: = Some areas located in Sangkat Takhmao, Sangkat Kampong Samnang, Sangkat Takdol, Sangkat Prek Russey, Sangkat Prek Ho

Note- these are liable to change.