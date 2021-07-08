Phnom Penh: A man drove a car into a concrete divider, then ditched the motor and made his escape. The incident happened at 4 am on July 8, 2021 along the Russian Federation Road in Srah Chak, Daun Penh, Phnom Penh.

Sources from the people at the scene said that before the incident, a man was seen driving a black KIA car with license plate Phnom Penh 2AA-9349 along the Russian Federation Road. He smashed into the yellow and black striped concrete and got stuck. The driver then left the car behind and escaped.

After the incident, the land traffic police of Daun Penh district police inspectorate contacted the traffic police to tow the car to the Phnom Penh land traffic office, waiting for the owner to come and settle later. MCPN