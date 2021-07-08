Phnom Penh: A black Lexus RX300 with license plate number 2O-4705 driven by a Chinese man suspected of being drunk, crashed into the wall of Borey Sony, damaging two fences and severely damaging the front of the car.

Surprise at 5:30 am on June 8, July 2021 at the point of the concrete road, Chong Thnal Khang Lech village, Sangkat Teuk Thla, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.

According to witnesses from the scene, some people heard the noise at around 1 o’clock in the morning on July 8, 2021, but did not pay attention until more than 5:30 in the morning when walking out. They saw the Lexus car smashed in the wall and reported to local authorities.

After the local police and district traffic experts went to the scene, a woman who knew the car owner contacted the Chinese man to solve the matter.

Later, those involved dealt with the authorities and guaranteed to rebuild the damaged wall by hiring a contractor to take $ 600 and then repair the car by themselves.