Sihanoukville: An American man died on a ship about 200 meters in front of the Port Protection Colonel Beach Island 4, Koh Rong Samloem Island neighborhood Sangleum Koh Rong Sihanoukville City on July 7, 2021.

The foreigner was named as RONALD GENE HILL, male, 67 years old, an American, staying on a boat with his Thai wife JENJIRA WAREEPHAT, 57.

Currently, the administrative authority of Koh Rong commune and the police went to protect the scene, waiting for the doctors to take the body and perform the autopsy, according to the procedure.

It is thought, but not yet confirmed that it is the same man who got sick on a boat in 2019.