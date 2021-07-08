Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 8 July 2021, confirming the discovery of 954 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 1,046 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 27 deaths were reported.

At least 136 cases were reportedly imported , with the other 818 linked to the post 20/2 local infections, which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to around 53,777 (with 265 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers):

Kampong Thom: 36, Svay Rieng: 60, Koh Kong: 93, Oddar Meanchey: 96 (90 from Thailand), Preah Vihear: 6, Kratie: 2, Stung Treng: 9, Battambang: 54 (13 from Thailand), Banteay Meanchey: 125, Siem Reap: 157 (19 from Thailand)

This brings the total number of cases to around 58,057 cases with 50,020 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 27 to 825. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.

