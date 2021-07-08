Phnom Penh: A woman driver and two other passengers were in a LEXUS HS250h which hit the wall and gate of a villager’s house at 8:30 pm on July 7, 2021 along the concrete road to Koh Nora in Sangkat Niroth, Khan Chbar Ampov, Phnom Penh.

Sources from the scene said the Lexus HS250h with plate number 2BI-7033, was traveling along the concrete road to the south at high speed. When they arrived at the scene, the drunk driver swerved to the left and hit the wall, causing it to collapse to the ground. The car was completely smashed, seriously injuring the driver and slightly injuring two other passengers.

After the injured were transported to local hospitals, the local authorities came down and asked the representative of the car and the owner to negotiate compensation. The car party agreed to pay the full cost of repairing the damage to the wall to end the story on the spot. NOKORWAT