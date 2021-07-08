Phnom Penh: On July 8, 2021, after opening for guests to sing happily in defiance of the COVID-19 prevention instructions of the Phnom Penh Capital Administration, a karaoke bar along Street 1986 in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmey, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh, was raided. Police arrested 26 men and women and confiscated several motorcycles.

During the operation, police arrested 14 women and 12 men, and seized several motorcycles, and took them to the Sen Sok District Police Inspectorate for further legal proceedings. AREY