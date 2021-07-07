Phnom Penh: Phnom Penh Armed Forces guarding a COVID-19 facility in Sen Sok detained a Woman with 40 pink pills (suspected of being drugs), and a smoking pipe. The materials were being sent to her husband who was accompanying his mother- a COVID patient, on the evening of July 6, 2021.

Suspect Kong Sophea, female, 36 years old, fromKbal Damrey Village, Sangkat Por Senchey, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh, along with the evidence, was handed over to the Phnom Penh Anti-Drug Office for further questioning. Before being sent to the Phnom Penh Military Command, the suspect was first sampled using a Rapid Test with a negative COVID-19 result. AREY