Phnom Penh: A Canadian man died at 10:00 AM on July 6, 2021 at La Sante Hospital, Street 62, Village 4, Sangkat Chaktomuk, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh.

Authorities say the body was named KENNETH ROBERT MCMORDIE, male, 74, had been residing in Kampot province.

According to Prak Chanthary, a 29-year-old woman, “I and the victim had known each other before, and on June 30, 2021, the victim left Kampot for Phnom Penh and he called me to help take care of him, as the victim was being treated at Russian hospital, and I came to take care of him as his condition worsened day by day. On July 5, 2021, the victim was transferred from Russian hospital to La Sante Hospital, and doctors at La Sante Hospital continued to treat the victim. By 10 o’clock on July 6, 2021, the victim died.”

An autopsy committee examined the body and the scene.

According to the conclusion of Mr. Oknha Dr. Nong Sovannaroth, Phnom Penh Municipal Medical Examiner “The victim died of a heart attack.”

The body is currently being kept at Wat Teuk Thla Mortuary. KHR