Phnom Penh: At 11:55 pm on July 6, 2021, there was a traffic accident near Chroy Changvar Police Station along Tonle Sap Road, Sangkat / Khan Chroy Changvar, Phnom Penh.

The driver of the black Highlander with license plate number 2AI-2771 was arrested.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, two people were seen in a Highlander car driving from Hotel Sokha along the Tonle Sap Road in the direction from south to north. At the scene, the motorbike crossed them, causing the driver to turn to the right, then as he lost control, hit a stone wall, causing the car to overturn. No one was injured.

After the incident, the driver and the car were sent by the traffic police with the car to the police station in Chroy Changvar to deal with the procedure. POST NEWS