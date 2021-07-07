Battambang: On July 5, 2021, Hean Vuthy, a 49-year-old man living in Rong 2 Village, Prey Tralach Commune, Rukkiri District, Battambang Province, was arrested for illegally using a firearm and threatening to kill his wife. Police confiscated a K59 handgun and 2 bullets.

The reason for this arrest on July 5, 2021 at 7:00 AM came after complaints that Hean Vuthy threatened to kill his wife, Chhom Em, 53, while they were arguing.

The frightened wife ran away from home and immediately reported to the local police, and upon receiving this information, the Rukkiri district police went to arrest her and bring her to search immediately.

Colonel Chhay Mab, Rukkiri District Police Inspector, said that the suspect, Hean Wutty, confessed that he used a handgun to threaten to kill his wife and was confiscated by the police. He said he bought the weapon in Phnom Penh from a person he knew, and he confessed that he purchased it because he loved it so much.

The police of Rukkiri district have built a case to send him and the evidence to the specialized office at the Battambang Provincial Police for legal action.