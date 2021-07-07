Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 6 July 2021, confirming the discovery of 981 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 934 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 19 deaths were reported.

At least 265 cases were reportedly imported , with the other 716 linked to the post 20/2 local infections, which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to around 52,959 (with 265 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers):

Svay Rieng: 103, Kampong Thom: 45, Siem Reap: 80, Oddar Meanchey: 87 (78 from Thailand), Stung Treng: 13, Battambang: 60 (7 from Thailand), Ratanakiri: 9, Kampong Chhnang: 13, Koh Kong: 102, Kratie: 3, Tbong Khmum: 65, Prey Veng: 59, Preah Vihear: 12

This brings the total number of cases to around 57,103 cases with 48,074 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 19 to 798. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.