Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology on July 6 announced the weather forecast for July 7 to 13, 2021. An ITCZ ​​low pressure system extending from northern Thailand is meeting with an active low pressure over the South China Sea.

The forecast states that from July 7 to 11, the upper low pressure system will move south over the Dangrek mountain range and northeastern Cambodia. Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon is blowing at a moderate speed. The active low pressure in the South China Sea is likely to develop into a short-term low pressure before weakening to the lower reaches of northern Vietnam on July 8.

According to the statement, the weather conditions will cause the provinces in the central lowlands to have a minimum temperature of 24 to 26 degrees Celsius and a maximum temperature of 28 to 30 degrees Celsius. Moderate to heavy rainfall mixed with thunder and gusts is predicted. Part of the provinces in the Cardamom and Dangrek mountain ranges will receive heavy rainfall.

For the provinces along the Dangrek Mountains and the Northeast Plateau, the minimum temperature will be 22 to 24 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature will be 27 to 29 degrees Celsius. There will be moderate to heavy rainfall.



Coastal area will see minimum temperatures of 24 to 26 degrees Celsius and maximum temperatures of 27 to 29 degrees Celsius. There may be moderate to heavy rainfall. On the sea surface, there will be heavy rain, high winds and high waves.

The Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology also called on the public to be careful of rain, thunder, lightning and gusts. Fishermen and seafarers must beware of heavy rain and high waves from July 7 to 10.