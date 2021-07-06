Siem Reap: Siem Reap Provincial Serious Criminal Police, in cooperation with local police, have arrested the suspect who stabbed a young man to death and injured another in Chi Kreng district on the evening of July 6, 2021. He was found in fields in Chi Kreng district while he was hiding from the police.

Police said that the suspect, Chin Vanna, an 18-year-old male farmer, lived in Pring village, Chi Kreng commune, Chi Kreng district, had an argument with Run Dong, a 21-year-old man, while drinking, and the suspect stabbed Run Dong in the waist with a knife and another man named Rin Leap. The incident took place at 23:00 on July 5, 2021 in Pring village

The two victims were taken to the hospital by their relatives, where Run Dong later died.

The suspect, Chin Vanna, confessed that he had stabbed the victims out of anger. RASMEI



