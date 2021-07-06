Phnom Penh: A man drove a Hyundai Starex into a Ford Ranger car, causing damage, but the driver did not stop and hit several other cars.

The accident took place at 9:30 pm on July 5, 2021, along Kampuchea Krom Road at right angles to Street 259 in Sangkat Toek Laok I, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh.

According to a a man who was driving a white Ford Ranger with license plate Phnom Penh 2AP-0610, he was hit by the Hyundai which did not stop.

He then followed the fleeing car until he reached the point of Street 259 in a north-south direction. At the corner of Kampuchea Krom Road, the Hyundai car crashed into a Nissan Patrol car with Royal Cambodian license plate number 01-2-1032, driving along Kampuchea Krom Road from east to west, causing the PASERO to turn around and hit a concrete divider, causing severe damage to the front. The Hyundai car did not slow down, swerved to the right to hit other cars; two Corollas, a (?) and a Camry that were parked on the side of the road.

After the incident, local authorities and district experts arrived, and the reckless driver agreed to pay compensation to two cars, including a Camry and a Corolla, to end the incident at the scene. The Ford Ranger had a broken window and the owner decided to pay for repairs himself. The car that caused the accident and the other 3 damaged cars, were taken away to and wait for a solution. NKD