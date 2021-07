Sihanoukville: On July 6, 2021, people reported that they found a man under a tree and did not know whether he was unconscious or dead. Police were called to the location in Village 5, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville Province. The location was checked, only to find out that he was not dead, but very, very, drunk.

Police then hauled the man away for him to sober up. VD7