Phnom Penh: On the night of July 6, 2021, along Street 63 in Sangkat Phsar Thmei 3, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh, there was a shocking story of a man who tried to commit suicide three times. The first time he attempted to jump from the Orussey Market building, but was stopped by the market security. The second time he went back down from the building and around Kandal Market, he jumped down under the car, injuring his leg. The police came down to help again, and he walked to Street 63, Daun Penh district and cut himself, causing serious injuries, but not death.

The man remains unidentified.

At first, the victim began to climb on the Orussey Market building, intending to jump to his death, but luckily the market security guards stopped him in time and reported to the district authorities of January 7 to bring him down.

He then reached Street 178, Sangkat Phsar Kandal II, Khan Daun Penh once and ran up to the building of an organization, then jumped in front of a car, causing the windshield to break, while the man only slightly injured his leg. The authorities of Daun Penh came down to help the man, but he continued to walk away. When he reached the point of Street 63, Sangkat Phsar Thmei 3, the man took a knife to cut himself, causing severe bleeding, to the surprise the residents next to the scene. Authorities in Phsar Thmei 3 commune arrived and contacted an ambulance to take the man to the hospital for immediate treatment. AREY