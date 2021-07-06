Phnom Penh: On July 6, 2021, the Phnom Penh Municipal Police sent a suspect to court in connection with a case of burglary.

Colonel Bun Satya, Chief of the Minor Criminal Police Office, said that the suspect, Mao Da, male, 30 years old, Khmer, unspecified occupation, lived in a rented house with no number on National Road 6A, Sangkat Chroy Changva, Khan Chroy Changva, Phnom Penh.

On July 2, 2021, at 4:00 PM, the police searched for, and arrested the suspect at the west point of Chroy Changvar Bridge, Street 47, corner of National Road 5, Sangkat Srah Chak, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh.

He was charged with the crime of aggravated theft due to burglary (breaking the door, window, and theft of property) at V03A, National Road 6A, Group 13, Village 3, Sangkat Chroy Changva, Khan Chroy Changva, Phnom Penh on the 21st June 2021 at about 23:30.

Police seized $ 22,000 (twenty-two thousand US dollars), a black LONGINE watch, a gold iPhone X-Max, and a mobile phone- 1 green Iphone11 ProMax.

Colonel Bun Satya added that the victim, Seang Vuoch Nai, female, born in 1977, living at house No. V03A, National Road No. 6A, Group 13, Village 3, Sangkat Chroy Changva, Ran Chroy Changva, Phnom Penh, reported the loss of a gold bar weighing half a kilo, 4,000,000 riels, $ 500 dollars, two sets of diamonds worth $ 38,000, and an iPhone 11 Pro.

Colonel Bun Satya, Director of the Minor Criminal Police Office, confirmed the burglary and said the suspect had hid in an unnumbered plot of land near Borey Grand Chroy Changvar, Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Khan Chroy Changvar, Phnom Penh before entering the house to steal the victim’s property and then escaped. PPTIMES