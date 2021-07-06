Phnom Penh: On the morning of Tuesday, July 6, 2021, the President of the Trial Chamber of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court, Mr. Theam Chanpiseth, announced the verdict on 3 detained Chinese nationals. The trio were sentenced to five years in prison each on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm, Intentional damage (crashing a car, causing damage to two cars and hitting the wall of the house Damage), use of forged public documents, using state license plates without permission and extorting $100,000.

ZHAO-JIANMING, a 35-year-old, XIAO-ZEAN, 32 years old and HU FENGWEN, 31 years old each received a 5 year custodial sentence to be served in Prey Sar. NKD

The three defendants were detained at Room 902, 9th Floor, Hai Heang Ming Chou Hotel, Street 278, Village 5, Sangkat Boeung Keng Kang I, Khan Boeung Keng Kang, Phnom Penh at 21:20 on April 12, 2020.

Authorities confiscated a sugar-colored HILUX REVO car (belonging to the suspects). along with electric batons, handcuffs, 4 black cloths (for face cover), phones and other materials.

The victim is Lin Wei Xian, 31 years old, a Chinese man staying at Hai Leang Mingju Hotel, # 8, Street 278, Village 5, Sangkat Boeung Keng Kang I, Khan Boeung Keng Kang, Phnom Penh.