Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 6 July 2021, confirming the discovery of 935 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 654 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 31 deaths were reported.

At least 155 cases were reportedly imported , with the other 780 linked to the post 20/2 local infections, which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to around 52,243 (with 155 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers):

Siem Reap: 144, Kampong Thom: 25, Svay Rieng: 112, Prey Veng: 28, Kampong Speu: 30, Preah Vihear: 24, Oddar Meanchey: 85 (75 from Thailand), Stung Treng: 31, Battambang: 50, Kratie: 10, Banteay Meanchey: 105

This brings the total number of cases to around 56,122 cases with 48,040 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 31 to 779. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.