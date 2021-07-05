Takeo Province: On July 4, 2021, following the instructions of Major General Sok Samnang, Commissioner of Takeo Provincial Police, there was yet another crackdown on illegal marijuana plantations in the hills of Kirivong (AKA the Green Triangle).

Police cut and burned marijuana crops that were illegally planted at 4 locations, along with 4 water reservoirs near Damb Thmor Komsat and Chrey Khli, located in Preah Bat Choan Chum commune, Kirivong district, with an area of ​​approximately 1412 square meters. Specialist forces are searching for the site owner, a cannabis grower, to bring him to justice. AREY