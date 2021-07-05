Phnom Penh: A Malaysian man was found dead in his house on July 3, 2021 at 9 pm at Borey Lim Chheang Hak, 14G, Concrete Road, Kantouk Cheung Village, Sangkat Kantouk, Khan Kampoul, Phnom Penh.

Local authorities say the 68-year-old Malaysian man named NG BAN HOCK, a scrap metal dealer, was found dead in the house.

According to Mr. Huon Vanda and Mr. Soeun Sang, who were workers and stayed with the corpse, on July 3, 2021 at 2:30 pm, they saw the victim was feeling unwell, and had difficulty breathing, so they rushed the victim to Calmette Hospital.

However, the hospital refused to accept him, saying that there was a lack of equipment (oxygen), then they sent the victim to another private hospital at the base of the Stung Meanchey bridge, but the hospital again refused to accept him. Later, they brought the victim back home.

When they arrived home at 8:10 pm, the man was feeling very uncomfortable, pulling his arms and legs and foaming at the mouth, the massaged his legs, which brought a little relieved and they went out in front of the house to allow him some rest. About half an hour later they came back into the house and found the Malaysian man dead. .

According to the conclusion of experts, after the doctor tooks the sample, the medical team confirmed that “the Malaysian has a positive COVID-19 result.” KHR