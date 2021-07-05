Phnom Penh: The Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Mr. Veng Sokhon, posted on his official Facebook page that the pet lion that was seized on June 26, 2021 by the Phnom Penh Municipal Forestry Administration on the order of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court Prosecutor will be returned to the Chinese owner. The lion will be allowed to return to house No. 22, Street 306, Sangkat Boeung Keng Kang, Khan Boeung Keng Kang, Phnom Penh.

Realizing that the lion was well taken care of by the owner from an early age and because many people have sympathy for the lion and the owner who took care of it, a little while ago, th Prime Minister decided to hand over the lion to allow the owner to continue its care. The owner is to sign a contract promising to meet the conditions related to the techniques that are appropriate and the technical standards of the living environment for the lion and safety. The owner will assume the risks to himself and be responsible. The minister said, “Please keep the public informed.” NKD

*The owner, named as Zhai Xinjiang, went on a PR campaign after the lion, named Hei Man (Dark Mind) was taken to Tamao wildlife center.

The owner of the lion with a Facebook account named “Qi Xiao” expressed his happiness and deep gratitude to Samdech Techo Hun Sen, the Prime Minister of Cambodia, for deciding to allow him to keep the lion.

Mr. Qi Xiao said that Samdech Techo’s decision made him living in Cambodia feel even warmer.

Mr. Qi Xiao described, ” First of all, I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Samdech Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, who paid attention to this issue. And also thanks to the leaders at all levels and parents, brothers and sisters of all Cambodians who have helped and supported our Hei Man (which has) made me live in Cambodia with a warm feeling. Finally wish Steel and China are friends forever.”

With this thanks, Samdech Techo Hun Sen also replied on his Facebook page that this is a special case because the lion owner raised it from a young age like a family member and was then allowed to adopt it again. AREY