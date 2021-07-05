Oddar Meanchey: On the afternoon of July 4, 2021, with the coordination by HE Touch Sopheakdey, Prosecutor of Oddar Meanchey Provincial Prosecutor’s Office, Major General Huot Sothy, Provincial Police Commissioner, led the Special Intervention Force in cooperation with the Inspectorate of Anlong Veng district to a mango plantation at point 2 in Otameng village, Anlong Veng commune.

Around 5,500 square meters of marijuana was found growing and more harvested buds drying out. Three suspects were arrested. HOUT SOTHY