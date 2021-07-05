Kandal Province: A couples sleeping at a duck factory were shot 10 times by unknown individuals, resulting in the tragic death of the wife and serious injuries to the husband. The murder occurred on July 5, 2021 at around 1 am at the duck farm in Prek Daun Em in Thmey village, Sanlong commune, Khsach Kandal district, Kandal province.



According to Khsach Kandal district police, the two victims were Son Sroeun, a 49-year-old Cambodian woman who raised ducks and died at the scene and Yim Kim Hok, male, 45 years old who suffered severe injuries. The two victims were married and lived in Thmey Village, Sanlong Commune, Khsach Kandal District, Kandal Province. 10 pistol shell casings were recovered at the scene.



The same source said that on July 4, 2021, at 8:30 PM, the two victims let their 17-year-old son Hok Phunan take a motorbike taxi to sleep elsewhere. At around 1 am, an unknown person armed with an unknown pistol opened fire on the two victims, killing the wife and seriously injuring her husband.

On the morning of the 5th of the same month, at 5:30 AM, Hok Phunan, the son, rode a motorbike to help collect duck eggs and he saw his mother lying dead, and his father lying seriously injured. He reported to the police at once.



Immediately after receiving the above information, the police and district specialized forces arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area and found 10 bullet casings.



The above case has been declared a murder. After the inspection, experts have opened an investigation. NKD