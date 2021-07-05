Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 5 July 2021, confirming the discovery of 896 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 646 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 28 deaths were reported.

At least 210 cases were reportedly imported , with the other 686 linked to the post 20/2 local infections, which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to around 51,463 (with 21 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source changes wildly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers):

Siem Reap: 91, Kampong Thom: 22, Oddar Meanchey: 120 (109 from Thailand), Preah Vihear: 3, Kampot: 110, Stung Treng: 17, Svay Rieng: 88, Koh Kong: 97, Battambang: 57, Kratie: 6, Tbong Khmum: 49, Banteay Meanchey: 86

This brings the total number of cases to around 55,187 cases with 47,386 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 28 to 748. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.

Charts by D. Benaim Esq.