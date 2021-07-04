Phnom Penh: On the afternoon of July 3, 2021, a man, reportedly of an African nationality, resisted authorities and tried to avoid being taken for treatment after being tested positive for COVID-19 at a Christian Church on Veng Sreng Street, in Damnak Thom 5 Village, Sangkat Stung Meanchey III, Khan Meanchey. Police named the man as Eberechi Ogwuie, 45.

Immediately, the Meanchey District Military Police rushed to the scene wearing protective clothing- and their trusted long grabbing pronged sticks which have been seen in action recently- and cooperated with a team of doctors from the Ministry of Health to force the man to get in a vehicle and took him away for treatment.