Kandal Province: An oil depot is reported to be the source of huge fire, causing surprise to the people and the authorities. The above incident happened at 12:10 on July 4, 2021 at Prek Run village, Prek Koy commune, Saang district, Kandal province, the location of Che Lai Pheng’s oil storage. Currently, the Saang district authorities, as well as the Kandal provincial police force led by Major General Chhoeun Socheat, the provincial police commissioner, have sent fire trucks to the scene to help put out the blaze. People’s homes are also reported to be at risk

In the above incident, the authorities have not yet confirmed the cause. However, Major General Chhoeun Socheat, Kandal Provincial Police Commissioner, is leading the force to put out the fire. NOKORWAT

UPDATES to follow