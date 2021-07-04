Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 4 July 2021, confirming the discovery of 993 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 617 cases that were treated and the patients discharged.

At least 214 cases were reportedly imported , with the other 779 linked to the post 20/2 local infections, which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to around 50,777 (with 214 imported- sources may vary slightly- another source says 51,161, but change wildly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers):

Siem Reap: 95, Svay Rieng: 147, Kampong Thom: 26, Oddar Meanchey: 78 (72 from Thailand), Stung Treng: 15, Battambang: 63 (11 from Thailand), Kratie: 6, Koh Kong: 88, Banteay Meanchey: 78

This brings the total number of cases to around 54,291 cases with 46,740 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 24 to 720. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.

