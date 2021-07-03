Phnom Penh: Lt. Gen. Hun Chea, nephew of Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen, announced on Facebook on July 2, 2021, that he asked to accept wildlife from Tada Waterfall Zoo, Kampot Province, after seeing their pathetic skinny condition.

Mr. Hun Chea posted a picture and wrote, “How big is your cage?” How many meters do you walk every day? Give it to me, I guarantee it will be well-fed and full and (will) take good care of it. Really good care, thin and cool shade. Ask them to raise it, it will be healthy and will last longer, yes! No skills, but want to do so.”

The announcement of the PM’s nephew came after many Cambodians who brought their families to visit ” Tada Waterfall, Kampot Province” complained. On June 27, a Facebook user Savra Norng posted a message and pictures saying that many kinds of wild animals such as lions, tigers, wild dogs and eagles live there in small, dirty cages without proper roofs, in the dry air, in the sun, in the rain, without proper care and were very thin.

At the same time, many people are asking the Wildlife Alliance Cambodia to save rare wildlife. Others have asked the relevant ministries to review the status of the operation of the zoo at Thmor Tada Waterfall Resort, located in Snom Prampi commune, Teuk Chhou district, Kampot province. KOHSANTEPHEAP