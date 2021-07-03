Phnom Penh: Today, General Sao Sokha, Deputy Commander of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces, Commander of the National Gendarmerie and Chairman of the National Commission for the Prevention and Suppression of Natural Resource Crimes called on those involved in logging plots in the O’Hoch area O’Am village, Sre Khtom commune, Keo Seima district, Mondulkiri province, to surrender to the authorities, according to AMS sources.



With the call, General Sao Sokha also ordered the relevant authorities to search for those behind the crimes and research Vietnamese people who were the masterminds of the funding and conspired with Cambodian border guards to cut down trees in the Ohu area to be shipped to Vietnam.

The Chairman of the National Commission for the Prevention and Suppression of Natural Resource Crimes said that the Royal Government is paying attention to protecting the integrity of sovereignty. It is not in the national interest to have public officials commit such illegal acts, that is, to give the opposition a chance to attacked the Royal Government and can be considered as a hidden enemy, allowing those who are looking for excuses to destroy the peace an excuse to speak out.

According to the report of the National Commission to Prevent and suppress crime, natural resources, said the suspects arrested, including

1. Ouk Khay, Commander of the 2nd Border Protection Squadron,

2. Lek Nhek, Deputy Commander of the 2nd Border Protection Squadron F.

3. Van Chantheary, Commander of the 2nd Border Protection Squadron, stationed at Ouch

4. Leang Phearoth OC border police shareholder

5. Prom class deputy border police OC shareholder

6. Sok Leng Channel O guard, police, border guard

7. Eang Chandy, deputy commander of 2nd Squadron military border protection.

8. Phorn Sophal

9. Duong Chanvirak

Related to this case, on June 26, 2021, the representative of the Mondulkiri Provincial Prosecutor’s Office decided to charge the suspects who conspired to commit forest crimes in O’Hoch area, in O’Am village, Sre Khtom commune, Keo Seima district, Mondulkiri province, as follows:



Two Vietnamese nationals are the first. Named only as Pek and Chi, the pair escaped, but are accused along with accomplices of logging, collecting and transporting natural resources, exporting non-timber forest products from the Kingdom of Cambodia illegally. Meanwhile, the prosecution continues to decide to charge the 9 Cambodians for conspiracy to export unlicensed forest products. The nine suspects were represented by prosecutors requesting their detention.

A 10th man, Men Them, driver of the Engineering Command, did not show up for court and was charged in absentia. RASMEI