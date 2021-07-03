Two suspects were arrested in connection with a drug case and a pistol was confiscated in Kampong Speu province.

On July 2, 2021 at 23:00 in Prey Peay village, Tuol Ampil commune, the police force of Bor Seth district cracked down on two suspects involved in drug distribution:

1. Say Huot, male, 37 years old, from Trapeang Khyang village, Tuol Ampil commune, Bor Seth district. 2. Hor Kea, male, 34 years old, from Trapeang Prey village, Sing commune, Samrong district, Takeo province.

After the arrest, the police confiscated 3 packs of what is suspected to be methamphetamine (1 medium and 2 large size), 1 motorbike and 1 K-54 pistol with 11 bullets. Currently, the suspects and exhibits have been sent to the specialized office to build a case to be sent to the court for processing. MCPN