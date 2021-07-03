Sihanoukville: Violence led to shooting between Chinese and security guards at Toeng Xing Casino. At least 3 shots were fired, breaking the glass of the door into the casino, but did not cause any injuries. The incident happened at 9:30 pm on July 2 at Toeng Xing Casino in Village 2, Sangkat 2, Sihanoukville, Preah Sihanouk Province, next door to the Sangkat 2 administrative police post.

According to a source from Sihanoukville City Inspector Tey Visal, the case originated when a Chinese man entered and left the casino without permission and without a valid card and the security guards attempted to stop him from leaving the building. Later, the Chinese man, who was angry, returned and fired two or three shots at the entrance of the casino. The man then got in the car and escaped.

Currently, the police of Sihanoukville Inspector have taken a security guard for questioning and is continuing the search for the perpetrator. KOHSANTEPHEAP