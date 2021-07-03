Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 3 July 2021, confirming the discovery of 948 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 615 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 36 deaths were reported (the highest daily total of the outbreak so far).

At least 44 cases were reportedly imported , with the other 904 linked to the post 20/2 local infections, which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to around 40,692 (with 44 imported- sources may vary slightly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers):

Siem Reap: 47, Oddar Meanchey: 63 (48 from Thailand), Svay Rieng: 112, Preah Vihear: 23, Stung Treng: 9, Koh Kong: 42, Kratie: 12, Prey Veng: 38, Kampong Thom: 21, Battambang: 66 (11 from Thailand), Banteay Meanchey: 88

This brings the total number of cases to around 53,298 cases with 46,123 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 36 to 696. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.

