Kampong Speu: A car carrying passengers down a mountainside crashed, causing nine people to be seriously injured. This incident happened on the slope of Kirirom Mountain at Yeay Mao Bang Dai in Thmey Village, Chambok Commune, Phnom Sruoch District, Kampong Speu Province on the afternoon of July 3, 2021.

Police said that before the incident, a gold Hyundai with license plate Phnom Penh 2W-8740, was driven by Vireak Bot, a 30-year-old man living in Sala Srok village, Kong Kang commune, Tbong Khmum district, Tbong Khmum province, carrying eight passengers down the mountain from Kirirom. The vehicle slipped and fell on the road.

The source added that all the injured were taken by ambulance to the hospital, while the vehicle was towed to the police station in Phnom Sruoch district waiting for the case to be resolved later. RASMEI