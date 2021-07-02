Phnom Penh: At 11:30 pm on July 1, 2021, a young woman who had met her friends to go drinking, suddenly felt unwell and called a tricycle tuk tuk to go to the hospital. When they arrived at many clinics, the doctors did not accept her and she died in the tricycle in front of Chak Angre Krom pagoda on National Road 2 in Chak Angre Krom commune, Meanchey district, Phnom Penh.

The victim was named as Srey Lin, 20 years old, working in a restaurant, and living in a rented house, Sangkat Boeung Tumpun 1, Khan Meanchey, Phnom Penh and born in Kampong Cham province.

A source from a woman who was a friend of the victim said that before the incident, there were 6 of them, including a man who was the victim’s boyfriend came together for a drink. As for the four women, they drank canned beer, while the victim and her boyfriend drank about 6 mixed drinks and took (unknown) drugs. After drinking, the victim vomited and felt ill. Her friend called for an Indian tricycle to transport the victim to the hospital. When she arrived at the Russian hospital, the doctor said no. They went to a private doctor, Panhasak, who did not accept her and then to Calmette Hospital, but when they arrived at Calmette Hospital, the doctor told them that the victim was already dead.

After learning that the victim was dead, the friend contacted the relatives in the province and the relatives told them to take the tricycle to Chak Angre Krom pagoda. However, when they arrived in front of Chak Angre Krom pagoda, the gate was locked up so that they could not enter. POST NEWS