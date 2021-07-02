Phnom Penh: A man was riding a motorbike with his wife when they were hit by another motorbike in front of him, causing him to fall and seriously injure himself in the early hours of July 2, 2021, along the concrete road next to the Chan Sovann factory in Sangkat Kambol, Khan Kambol, Phnom Penh.

The man was named as Soeung Khim, 43 years old, a construction workerliving in a rented room in Sangkat Trapeang Krasaing, Khan Por Senchey from Bor Seth District, Kampong Speu Province.

Prior to the incident, a couple was seen riding a motorbike without a license plate, traveling along a concrete road at medium speed, while arriving at the scene near the Chan Sovann factory another motorbike riding in the opposite direction collided head-on with the victim’s motorcycle, causing him serious injuries. The victim’s wife called a tuk tuk tricycle and took him to several hospitals, but they all refused to take him. The victim died on the tricycle, which transported the body back to the scene to wait for the authorities to come down.

After the incident, local authorities came and allowed the victim’s wife to file a complaint, and will check CCTV cameras to find the perpetrator. They allowed the wife to hand over the body to the family for a funeral. POST NEWS