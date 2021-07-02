Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 2 July 2021, confirming the discovery of 966 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 650 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 32 deaths were reported (the highest daily total of the outbreak so far).

At least 192 cases were reportedly imported , with the other 774 linked to the post 20/2 local infections, which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to around 49,778 (with 192 imported- sources may vary slightly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers):

Koh Kong: 60, Kandal: 12 officials at the provincial hall office, Battambang: 44, Kampot: 133, Preah Vihear: 10, Kratie: 11, Pailin: 4, Stung Treng: 16, Kampong Thom: 26, Svay Rieng: 95, Mondulkiri: 17, Siem Reap: 123,

This brings the total number of cases to around 52,350 cases with 45,508 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 32 to 660. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.

Charts by D. Benaim Esq.