Phnom Penh: A young blind man died after he was hit by an unknown car at 10. 30 pm on July 1, 2021, along the 60-meter road in Chak Angre Leu commune, Meanchey district, Phnom Penh.

The victim was named as Chan Sokhpheap, male, around 20 years old, a student living with his parents in Chak Angre Krom commune, Meanchey district.

According to the victim’s relatives, the victim was a second-year student but developed meningitis, which caused him to go blind for almost a year ago.

The same source continued that recently the victim kept walking away from home, some days he walked to the Prek Ho bridge and was found by his relatives and brought home. On the day of the incident, the victim walked out of the house without his family noticing.

Later they were told that the victim was hit by a car and died. The car did not stop and escaped from the scene.

After the incident, the local police arrived and contacted the traffic police to inspect the scene and handed over the body to the relatives for the traditional ceremony. NKD