Kampot: One dark-maned lion seems to be in poor health, showing desperate gestures, while other animals are living in small, narrow cages, with sad faces, seemingly depicting a life of lack of freedom and full of stress.

Some pictures were recently posted on a Facebook account named Savra Norng, who wrote “This lion and others animal are in very bad condition but no one speaks out for them it’s at (*the often criticized) Kampot Zoo (Tada waterfall) pls Help to share and helping them getting out of this hell. ”

However, there has been no explanation or confirmation from the relevant organizations and authorities on this issue yet. Hopefully there will be a proper solution for this wildlife soon. SABAY