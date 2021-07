Electricite du Cambodge will carry out repair work, which may lead to power outages in the following areas at the days/times stated:



Thursday, July 01, 2021:

(A) – Between 08:00 and 13:00 at:

1-Khan Russey Keo: Some areas located in Sangkat Toul Sangke II, Sangkat Russey Keo, Sangkat Kilometer 6, Sangkat Prang Chamres I, Sangkat Prang

Chamres II (Wat Phnom Branch K)

2-Khan Sen Sok: Some areas located in Sangkat Teuk Thla, Sangkat O Bek Kam (O Bek Kam Branch T)

3-Khan Por Sen Chey: No. BOT 351, 1957, 22796 in Sangkat Kakap I Sangkat Kakap II (O Bek Kam Branch and O Dim Branch R)

4-Khan Chbar Ampov: Some areas located in Sangkat Prek Thmey, Sangkat Kbal Koh Sangkat Prek Eang (Chak Angre Krom Branch C)

(B) – Between 08:00 and 16:00 at:

1-Khan Dangkor: Some areas located in Sangkat Dangkor, Sangkat Cheung Ek, Sangkat Prey Sar (Toul Pong Branch P)

2-Khan Toul Kork: areas No. BOT 307, 06095 located in Sangkat Toek Laak III (Branch O Bek Kam T)

3-Khan Kambol: area 5901, located in Sangkat Kantouk (Toul Pong Branch I).

Friday, July 2, 2021:

(A) – Between 08:00 and 13:00 at:

1-Khan Po Sen Chey: Some areas located in Sangkat Choam Chao I, Sangkat Choam Chao Chao II, Sangkat Choam Chao III, Sangkat Kakap I, Sangkat Kakap II (Toul Pong Branch and O’Dim Branch T)

2-Khan Prek Phnov: Some fire areas located in Sangkat Prek Phnov = Sangkat Samrong (Wat Phnom Branch 5)

3-Kandal Province: Some areas located in Ponhea Prom District (Wat Phnom Branch)

(B) – Between 08:00 and 16:00 at:

1-Khan Toul Kork: area No. PT 356 is located in Sangkat Boeung Salang (O Bek Branch).



2-Khan Russey Keo: Some areas located in Sangkat Russey Keo, Sangkat Kilometer No. 6, Sangkat Chrang Chamres I, Sangkat Chrang Chamres II (Wat Phnom Branch)

3-Khan Sen Sok: Some areas located in Sangkat Teuk Thla = Sangkat O Bek Kam (O Bek Kam Branch)

4-Khan Chbar Ampov: Some fire areas located in Sangkat Prek Eang (Chak Angre Branch)



5-Takhmao City, Kandal Province: 411-Located in Sangkat Takhmao (Chak Angre Branch)



Saturday, July 3, 2021:

(A) – Between 08:00 and 13:00 at:

1-Khan Sen Sok: Some fire areas located in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmey, Sangkat Kork Khleang (O Bek Kam Branch and O’Dem Branch)

2- Khan Po Sen Chey: Some areas located in Sangkat Choam Chao I Sangkat Choam Chao II (Toul Pong branch)

3-Khan Dangkor: Some areas located in Sangkat Prey Sar, Sangkat Pong Teuk (Branch Toul Pong)

4-Khan Prek Phnov: Some fire areas located in Sangkat Prek Phnov, Sangkat Samrong (Wat Phnom Branch)

(B) – Between 08:00 and 16:00 at:

1-Takhmao City, Kandal Province: Some areas in Sangkat Takhmao, Sangkat Kampong Samnang, Sangkat Svay Rolum (Chak Angre Krom Branch)

2-Ang Snoul District, Kandal Province: Some areas located in Samrong Leu Commune, Damnak Ampil Commune

Lumhach, Prey Pouch Commune (O’Dim Branch)

3-Kampong Speu Province: Some fire areas located in Samrong Tong District, Kong Pisey District

(Electricity of Kampong Speu).

Sunday, July 04, 2021:

(A) – Between 08:00 and 13:00 at:

1-Khan Po Sen Chey: No. PT 1153, 51359 is located in Sangkat Choam Chao I Sangkat Choam Chao II (Toul Pong Branch) 5

2-Khan Sen Sok: Some areas located in Sangkat Teuk Thla, Sangkat O Bek Kam (O Bek Kam Branch and Toul Pong Branch)



(B) – Between 08:00 and 16:00 at:

1-Khan Chroy Changva: Light area No. 1443, 91540, 92498 is in Sangkat Prek Leap Sangkat Chroy Changva (Wat Phnom Branch)

2- Khan Sen Sok: Some areas located in Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmey, Sangkat Kork Khleang Sangkat Kraing Thnong (O Bek Kam Branch and O’Dem Branch)

3-Khan Por Sen Chey: Some areas located in Sangkat Choam Chao I, Sangkat Choam 2, Sangkat Kakap I, Sangkat Kakap II (Toul Pong Branch and

O’Dim Branch)

4-Khan Dangkor: Some areas located in Sangkat Dangkor, Sangkat Prey Sar (Branch Toul Pong)

5-Takhmao City, Kandal Province: No. 6500, ยป1248 is located in Sangkat Prek Ho (Chak Angre Krom).

*Note these times and dates may change without notice.