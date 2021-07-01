Preah Vihear: A man was seriously injured when he stepped on a landmine, amputating one leg and injuring the other at noon on July 1, 2021. He was on his way to cut rattan near Ta Thao checkpoint in Preah Vihear province.

The victim was rescued by a team of military doctors at the front line hospital. According to Mr. Heng Ratana of CMAC, on his Facebook page, the 40-year-old male resident of Sraem North Village, Sraem Commune, Choam Ksan District, Preah Vihear Province stepped on a landmine.

The CMAC Director General said that the victim suffered serious injuries, with one leg completely blown off and the other severely injured.

*The images are appalling- no links for this. May the man recover as best he can.