Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 1 July 2021, confirming the discovery of 999 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 715 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 26 deaths were reported.

At least 132 cases were reportedly imported , with the other 967 linked to the post 20/2 local infections, which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to around 49,004 (with 132 imported- sources may vary slightly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers):

Oddar Meanchey: 75, Siem Reap: 50, Kampot: 92, Battambang: 57 (12 from Thailand), Peah Vihear: 7, Kampong Thom: 36, Svay Rieng: 123, Stung Treng: 10, Koh Kong: 55, Kratie: 8, Prey Veng: 70

This brings the total number of cases to around 51,384 cases with 44,858 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 26 to 628. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.

Charts by D. Benaim Esq.