Phnom Penh: On July 1, 2021, the trial was held by Mr. Theam Chanpiseth, President of the Trial Chamber of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court, and Mr. Soeur Lundy, a representative of the Prosecutor’s Office, for the case of three Chinese nationals. They stand accused of aggravated assault with a firearm, intentionally causing damage to a car, damaging two vehicles, and damaging a house along with using fake public documents (a license plate without permission and ID) and attempted extortion of $ 100,000.

Defendants were:

1. ZHAO-JIANMING, a 35-year-old. 2. XIAO-ZEAN, 32 years old and 3.HU FENGWEN, 31 years old.

The three defendants were detained at Room 902, 9th Floor, Hai Heang Ming Chou Hotel, Street 278, Village 5, Sangkat Boeung Keng Kang I, Khan Boeung Keng Kang, Phnom Penh at 21:20 on April 12, 2020. .

Authorities confiscated a sugar-colored HILUX REVO car (belonging to the suspects). along with electric batons, handcuffs, 4 black cloths (for face cover), phones and other materials.

The victim is Lin Wei Xian, 31 years old, a Chinese man staying at Hai Leang Mingju Hotel, # 8, Street 278, Village 5, Sangkat Boeung Keng Kang I, Khan Boeung Keng Kang, Phnom Penh, Occupation: Karaoke staff. After concluding the hearing of the accused, the judge decided to adjourn until July 6, 2021 at 8 am to announce the verdict. AREY

The original story from April 2020: According to reports, at 09.20, the victim was about to eat with his wife when 5 people, 3 Chinese and 2 Cambodian nationals entered the victim’s room and told him they were police and showed a police ID.

Then then victim was handcuffed and taken to a car. They arrived at a field where the suspect took the victim’s phone and called his wife, demanded 10 or 20 thousand of dollars.

For some reason, the kidnappers got spooked, bundled the victim back into the car and crashed into a parked Lexus on Street 338. Police arrested 2 men at the scene. At about 21:00 on April 13, investigations led police to Hu FENGWEN, who was detained in front of Borey Phnom Penh, Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmey, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.