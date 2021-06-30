Phnom Penh: A tree was blown down in a storm on Russian Federation Blvd, hitting a tricycle tuk tuk and seriously injuring a woman passenger. This incident happened on the afternoon of June 30, 2021 in front of the Ministry of Labor and Vocational Training in Sangkat Toek Laak I, Khan Toul Kork.

According to the administrative officer of Sangkat Toek Laak I, Khan Toul Kork, it was reported that on the afternoon of June 30, at about 2:30, there was heavy rain and strong winds which caused some branches and trees to break and fall on the Russian Federation. A woman who was riding in the tricycle, was hit by a tree and suffered serious injuries to her abdomen. She was one of two women riding a tricycle to get a poor card ប. ស. ស from the ministry. She was rescued and taken to a private hospital immediately.

Sangkat authorities cooperated with the Department of Public Works and Transport of Phnom Penh to remove the, after traffic jams went on for more than an hour. RASMEI