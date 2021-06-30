Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued the daily press release on the morning of 30 June 2021, confirming the discovery of 1,130 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 709 cases that were treated and the patients discharged. Another 27 deaths were reported. This is the highest ever total of new cases and deaths- the past being 938 cases on May 4.

At least 139 cases were reportedly imported , with the other 991 linked to the post 20/2 local infections, which would bring the total to the latest outbreak to around 48,037 (with 139 imported- sources may vary slightly).

Provincial releases in past few hours (*unclear what days these have been counted as and are only added as a rough guide- due to the Ministry of Health no longer announcing the regional numbers):

Svay Rieng: 93, Siem Reap: 60, Preah Vihear: 10, Kampong Thom: 41, Oddar Meanchey: 76 (74 from Thailand), Stung Treng: 35, Battambang: 28 (22 from Thailand), Kratie: 9, Koh Kong: 47, Oddar Meanchey: 76, Prey Veng: 47, Kampot: 77, Pailin: 4, Mondulkiri: 3, Tbong Khmum: 44, Kampong Cham: 81, Kampong Chhnang: 20

This brings the total number of cases to around 50,385 cases with 44,143 cases treated. The death toll has risen to by another 27 to 602. Please note- these numbers may not be 100% accurate.

