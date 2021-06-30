Phnom Penh: Two men were temporarily detained by Khan 7 Makara police and another escaped after driving a Lexus RX330 car while suspected of being drunk and speeding. The car caught on fire, which people at the scene helped to extinguish.

The incident happened at 3:10 AM on June 30, 2021 in front of Bayon Market along Russian Federation Road in Sangkat Monorom, Khan 7 Makara, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, before the incident, a man was seen traveling with two other people in the RX330 with license plate Phnom Penh 2BK-1359 traveling from west to east at high speed. When it arrived at the scene, it swerved to the left and hit a grass divider, causing some wheels to break, while the car flew and swerved to the right and hit the steel fence in front of Bayon, and then entered the market area and continued a stone wall. The car began to smoke and flames burst. People nearby took fire hoses to help put out the fire- fortunately, the driver and passenger were not injured.

After the incident, local authorities and experts arrived at the scene and arrested two men and sent them to the Khan 7 Makara Police Inspectorate for further interrogation, while another escaped. The car was taken to be stored at the Land Traffic Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police, waiting for a legal settlement. POST NEWS