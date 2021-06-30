Phnom Penh: A Chinese man, accompanied by another Chinese passenger, drove a Lexus RX330 car into a concrete divider, causing the front wheel to break and skidded along the road for around 30 meters.

The accident happened at 12:30 am on June 30, 2021 in front of the Ministry of Interior along Norodom in Tonle Bassac Sangkat, Chamkarmon District.

According to sources at the scene, before the accident, the car was a black Lexus RX330 with license plate Phnom Penh 2BI-1353, driven by two Chinese men who were very drunk. They were driving from south to north at high speed and carelessly swerved into the concrete, before skidding along the road for around 30 meters.



No one was injured. Later, the local police arrived and contacted the traffic police of Chamkar Mon district to measure the vehicle and store it at the Phnom Penh Municipal Police Traffic Office, waiting for a legal settlement. NKD