Phnom Penh: A drunk Chinese man driving a car at high speed crashed at 9:25 pm on June 29, 2021 at Borey Piphop Thmey 03, Sangkat Kantouk, Khan Kampol, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, prior to the incident, two drunken Chinese men were seen driving in a black RAV4 with license plate Phnom Penh 2L-1224 driving along a concrete road at high speed. At Borey Piphop Thmey 3, the driver lost control and fell into a sewer, causing the car to overturn several times, breaking one of the front wheels and damaging the front. Fortunately, the driver and passenger only suffered minor injuries.

Immediately after the incident, local authorities arrived at the scene and found there was no damage to public property nor harm to the passengers, so allowed the Chinese to call for a crane to repair the damaged car themselves. POST NEWS