Phnom Penh: An announcement on the weather conditions (from June 30 to July 6, 2021) from the Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology on the morning of June 29, 2021 asks citizens to beware of rain, thunder, lightning and strong winds that may occur, especially in the central lowlands from 4 to 6 July.

According to the Ministry, Cambodia will be affected by the following two weather phases:

– From June 30 to July 3, the influence of weak southwest monsoon

– From July 4-6 the southwest monsoon influence and low pressure valley from China.



1. The provinces in the Central Plains Region:

– minimum temperatures of 23-25 ºC maximum temperatures of 34-36 C

– From June 30 to July 3, there will be light rain.

– From July 4-6, there will be light to moderate rain.



2-Dangrek mountain range and northeastern plateau:

– Minimum temperatures 22-24 ° C, maximum temperatures 32-34 ° C

There will be light to moderate rain.



3- Coastal areas:

– Minimum temperatures 24-26 ° C, maximum temperatures 32-34 ° C

– There will be light to moderate rain.

